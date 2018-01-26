Witnesses say woman who fell off cruise ship was fighting with husband before fall

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- The Carnival Triumph returned to New Orleans early Thursday and headed back out later that afternoon, after a Lafayette-area woman fell into the water, WWL-TV reports.

The woman, 44-year-old Juwanna Brooks, was identified by her mother. KLFY reports that Brooks was on the cruise with her husband before she fell overboard.

On Monday, the cruise line said Brooks “was seen going overboard” from the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. Witnesses said the ship did circle the area where Brooks fell overboard and used lights to search the water to try and locate her.

According to WWL, passengers onboard say Brooks and her husband, Scott, were at dinner when they started arguing. Those passengers say the argument got out of control and the two were escorted out by security. About 30 minutes later, Brooks went overboard.

Locally the FBI is investigating the case. They are trying to determine how and why Brooks went overboard. At this time, Brooks is still missing.