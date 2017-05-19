Witnesses: Man blocked from reaching cockpit

HONOLULU - Two eyewitnesses say the man who caused a disruption on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu on Friday did not make it to the cockpit door.



Instead they say he was stopped by a flight attendant who had jammed her serving cart in the doorway that separates first class from coach.



Lee and Penny Lorenzen of Orange County, California, were sitting in first class and saw a strange look on the flight attendant's face. The attendant then took off down the aisle with her cart to block the passenger from advancing, saying: "You're not coming in here."



Passenger Allison Forberger, an eyewitness who lives in Kapolei, Hawaii, was seated right behind first class. She also says the passenger who created the disturbance never stepped foot into the first-class area



Lorenzen says other passengers grabbed the man. They took him to the back of the plane and duct-taped him to his seat.