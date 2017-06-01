81°
Witnesses: Gunshots and explosions at Philippine mall

1 hour 30 minutes 22 seconds ago June 01, 2017 Jun 1, 2017 Thursday, June 01 2017 June 01, 2017 2:55 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines - Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

Philippine policemen have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

