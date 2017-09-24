82°
Witness: Usher who confronted gunman a 'hero'

Photo: Burnette Chapel Church of Christ / Facebook
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A witness to a shooting at a Tennessee church is calling an usher who confronted a gunman "a hero."
  
Minerva Rosa has been a member at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch for eight years. She was inside when a suspect opened fired Sunday.
  
Rosa says the suspect said nothing as he shot churchgoers. As the gunman made his way down the aisle, Rosa says the pastor started shouting, "'Run! Run! Gunshots!"
  
Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron say the usher was pistol whipped as he confronted the suspect, who then apparently shot himself during the struggle. Aaron says the usher then went to his own car to retrieve his gun, returned and stood over the suspect until police arrived.
  
Rosa says without the usher, the situation "could be worse."
  
Aaron didn't immediately identify the usher but calls him "an extraordinarily brave individual."

