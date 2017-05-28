Witness says Mississippi shooter gunned down family, deputy

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. - A witness says a Mississippi man had been arguing with his estranged wife about their children when he opened fire inside his in-laws' home after a sheriff's deputy arrived.



Vincent Mitchell told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday the slayings of eight people "all stemmed from domestic violence."



Mitchell says three family members were killed at his home. He says: "I'm devastated. It don't seem like it's real."



He's the stepfather-in-law of suspect Willie Corey Godbolt. He says Godbolt came to his home Saturday to talk with his wife about taking their two children.



Mitchell says Godbolt appeared to be leaving after a sheriff's deputy was called to the house. But "then he reached into his back pocket. He started shooting."



Mitchell says his wife, Barbara Mitchell, was killed along with her daughter, Toccarra May, and the wife's sister, Brenda May. The deputy, 36-year-old William Durr, was also slain.

Durr is rememberd by his boss as being a great guy with a "heart of gold" who would go out of his way to help anybody.

Mitchell says he and the suspect's wife escaped.



The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the 35-year-old Godbolt has been arrested and is in custody.