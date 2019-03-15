67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Witness: Many dead in New Zealand mosque shooting

2 hours 20 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 March 14, 2019 9:42 PM March 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Sky News
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
  
Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.
  
Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.
  
He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived.
  
Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days