With voodoo dolls, cookies Saints fans protest missed call

Billboard near site of Super Bowl LIII laments Saints' loss (via Matthew Bowers)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - "They reffed up" billboards, referee voodoo dolls and posters of blindfolded referees can be seen around the city of New Orleans.

The city's Saints fans are unhappy about the infamous "no-call" during the Saints-Rams championship game and have come up with some pretty creative ways to express their disappointment.

But perhaps the latest gesture is one that may hit the NFL where it hurts.

Fans and business owners say they're planning to boycott the Super Bowl, and several bars in the city have said they won't be showing the big game on Super Bowl Sunday.