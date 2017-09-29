With plea deal Friday, two officers tied to boy's death sentenced to jail

MARKSVILLE – The second local marshal tied to the death of a boy two years ago took a plea deal Friday.

Norris Greenhouse, Jr., agreed to the late-minute decision before the trial against him was set to start. He pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office, KALB TV of Alexandria reported on its website around lunch Friday. He will receive a sentence of 5 years for the negligent homicide charge, 2 years of which must be served without probation or parole. He will receive a consecutive sentence of 2 1/2 years for malfeasance in office.

Greenhouse faced a second-degree murder charge and attempted second-degree murder charge for the November 2015 shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, and the shooting of his father, Chris Few.

The other officer involved, Derrick Stafford, was found guilty at a trial previously. Stafford was sentenced to 40 years for the manslaughter charge and 15 years on the attempted manslaughter charge. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Stafford will receive 20 years without probation, parole or suspension.



