With NFC Championship in sight, Drew Brees celebrates 40th birthday

Tuesday, January 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - With the Saints' biggest game in nearly a decade just days away, the team's future hall of fame quarterback is celebrating his 40th birthday.

Drew Brees, one of the men credited with revitalizing the Saints after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, turned 40 Tuesday. Teammates and fans took to social media to congratulate the New Orleans legend.

With this Sunday's upcoming NFC Championship game against the Rams, Brees will become one of only a handful of 40-year-old quarterbacks to start in an NFL playoff game. If the Saints come out on top, they'll earn a trip to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

