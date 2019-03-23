76°
With Kardashian West's help, released prisoner finds housing

Source: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - With Kim Kardashian West pledging to cover five years of rent, one of the first inmates released after federal sentencing reforms says he has finally found a new home.
  
In a Facebook post Friday, Matthew Charles thanked Kardashian West and others for helping to overcome what he called a "nonsensical barrier."
  
Charles told The Tennessean earlier this month he couldn't find permanent housing since his release, partly due to his criminal history.
  
Kardashian-West, an advocate for criminal justice reform, then reached out with the offer.
  
Convicted of a nonviolent drug offense in 1996, Charles received national attention because he was ordered back to prison in 2018, two years after his release. He was released on Jan. 3 and was invited to attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
