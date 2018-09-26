83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

With grizzly hunts barred, Congress looks to act

1 hour 42 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 September 26, 2018 8:58 AM September 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A court ruling that blocked grizzly bear hunts in the U.S. West carries far wider political implications amid a push by Congress for sweeping changes to how imperiled species are managed.

A House committee on Wednesday is scheduled to begin considering changes to the Endangered Species Act. Lawmakers who back the idea also want to remove protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears and wolves in the Great Lakes region and prevent those actions from being challenged in court by wildlife advocates. Monday's ruling restored grizzly protections in and around Yellowstone National Park.

It's been seized on by Republicans as the latest example of supposed flaws to a 1973 law meant to shields plants and animals from possible extinction. It likely will force federal wildlife officials to reconsider their piecemeal approach to restoring bruins across the Northern Rockies.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days