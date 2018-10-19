Witches to hex Brett Kavanaugh, others accused of sexual assault

A bookstore in Brooklyn is allowing people upset over the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court to vent their frustration in... unique ways.

According to USA Today, the event is a public hex. Witches, nonbelievers, and sexual assault survivors will gather at Catland Books Saturday evening. Event organizer Dakota Bracciale said the hex is to "make Kavanaugh suffer."

"We will be embracing witchcraft's true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and it's history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him," a post on Eventbrite reads.

While Kavanaugh is the focus of the event, he won't be the only subject of the witch’s hex. Those in attendance will also be targeting "all rapists and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them."

After the hex has concluded, a second ritual will be held, called "The Rites of the Scorned One." Eventbrite says the ritual will "validate, affirm, uphold and support those of us who have been wronged and who refuse to be silent any longer."