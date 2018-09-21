89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wisconsin shooting suspect had revoked permit

Friday, September 21 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Journal Sentinel
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Police say the suspect in a Wisconsin workplace shooting that seriously injured three people had his concealed-carry permit revoked and was unable to legally purchase a firearm.
  
Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke said Friday that 43-year-old Anthony Tong had "contact" with police in South Dakota in 2004 that involved a mental health issue.
  
Foulke didn't give details of the South Dakota incident, but he cautioned against concluding that mental health was an issue in Wednesday's shooting at WTS Paradigm in Middleton.
  
Foulke says police still don't know what motivated the attack.

