59°
Latest Weather Blog
Wisconsin school ends cheerleading awards for body parts
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin school district official says its high school will no longer hand out cheerleading awards that are based on a girl's physical attributes, including largest breasts or buttocks.
The American Civil Liberties Union says an annual banquet has been held at Tremper High School in the Kenosha Unified School District that recognizes the most improved or hardest working cheerleaders. But the ACLU says special gag awards are also given to a cheerleader with the largest buttocks, called "Big Booty Judy" and the biggest breasts, called "Big Boobie Strube."
The ACLU says it obtained correspondence from Tremper Principal Steve Knecht telling a parent that the gag awards were meant to be funny. District spokeswoman Tanya Ruder says these awards won't be made at future cheerleading banquets.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews battle blaze at historic New Orleans home with Mardi Gras ties
-
One dead, five rescued in Wednesday morning house fire on Elmer Ave.
-
Get some beads: Krewe of Artemis rolls Friday night
-
Sheriff Bobby Webre to meet with Ascension residents to discuss growth in...
-
One dead, five rescued in early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.