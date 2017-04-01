78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wisconsin man suspected of killing 4 dies of wounds

49 minutes 51 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 10:28 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Star Tribune

MADISON, Wis. - A man suspected in a string of fatal northern Wisconsin shootings that ended in a shootout with police has died.

State Department of Justice spokesman Johnny Koremenos says 45-year-old Nengmy Vang died about 1:28 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say Vang got into a domestic incident with his wife and went to the Rothschild bank where she worked on March 22. He shot two bank employees to death and then traveled to nearby Schofield, where he shot and killed his wife's divorce attorney.

He then barricaded himself in his Weston apartment. Investigators say he shot and killed an Everest Metro Police detective as the detective was setting up a perimeter. Police eventually stormed the apartment and shot Vang.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days