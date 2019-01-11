Wisconsin girl found in town near Lake Superior

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin authorities say a teenager missing since her parents were killed in October was found alive in a tiny town about 40 miles south of Lake Superior.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs went missing Oct. 15 when her parents were found dead in the family's home near Barron in northwestern Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening that she had been found alive in Douglas County, Wisconsin, which borders Lake Superior.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department posted a note on its website saying Jayme was "located" in the Town of Gordon at 4:43 p.m. Thursday and a suspect was apprehended in the town about 10 minutes later. The note offered no other details. The department's non-emergency line rang unanswered Thursday evening and Sheriff Thomas Dalbec didn't immediately respond to an email.

The Town of Gordon lies about 65 miles north of Barron.

Jayme's grandfather, Robert Naiberg, tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the teen was being treated at a hospital before being reunited with family.