Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 bought in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES- A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in Lake Charles.

The winning ticket was for Saturday's drawing, according to KATC.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shop Rite on Country Club Road and matched four numbers plus the Powerball. The winning numbers were 13, 17, 25, 36, 40 and the Powerball was 5.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $348,000,000 and the next drawing will be Wednesday.