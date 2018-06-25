89°
Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in La.
GRAND COTEAU - Someone has a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million.
The winning ticket was for Saturday's drawing. According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was bought at 1 Stop at 536 Martin Luther King Dive in Grand Coteau and matched all five regular numbers for a $1 million win.
KATC reports that the ticket had a powerplay multiplier of times two, which elevated the winning to $2 million.
The winning numbers were 16-29-43-45-56 and the Powerball is 25. The next drawing will be Wednesday.
