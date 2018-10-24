65°
WINNING NUMBERS: Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot numbers announced

3 hours 8 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 October 23, 2018 9:37 PM October 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Lines were never-ending at local businesses around the capital city Tuesday evening, with ticket-buyers each hoping for a bit of favor. Now, the numbers are in! Are you the lucky winner?

The world's largest-ever Mega Millions (or should we say billions) jackpot lottery announced the winning numbers at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

28   70   5   62   65   Mega Ball: 5

You need all six numbers to win the $1.6 billion prize. Up front, the cash payout is about $900 million.

