59°
Latest Weather Blog
Winning numbers drawn for $435 million Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES - The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that's climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.
The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. The game's website says one winning ticket was sold in Indiana.
During Wednesday night's drawing, it was announced that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One year after deadly tornadoes struck south Louisiana
-
Soldier reunites with family and friends at Baton Rouge airport
-
Teen crash victim remembered with balloon release
-
After a dozen floods, man moves into flood-free home
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: State Police back out of investigation into Sheriff Captain