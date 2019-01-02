Winning Mega Millions ticket for New Year's Day drawing sold in New York

NEW YORK- Lottery officials say the winning Mega Millions ticket for the most recent drawing was sold in New York.

The winning ticket for the New Year's Day drawing, which matched all six numbers, was worth $425 million. Seven other players won at least $1 million after matching all but the Mega Ball, USA Today reports. The winning numbers were 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and the Maga Ball was 14.

Reports say, the $425 million jackpot was the eighth largest in Mega Millions history.