Winning Mega Millions numbers here

3 hours 17 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 July 24, 2018 10:10 PM July 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
  
01-02-04-19-29, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
Jackpot: $522 million
