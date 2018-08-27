Winning lottery ticket worth $1M sold in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold in New Orleans.

The winning ticket for Saturday's drawing was bought at the Ideal Mart on North Rampart Street. The winning numbers are 20-25-54-57-63 and the Powerball is 8. There was also 2X power play.

Be sure to check your ticket.