92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Winning lottery ticket worth $1M sold in New Orleans

4 hours 4 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 August 27, 2018 9:03 AM August 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold in New Orleans.

The winning ticket for Saturday's drawing was bought at the Ideal Mart on North Rampart Street. The winning numbers are 20-25-54-57-63 and the Powerball is 8. There was also 2X power play. 

Be sure to check your ticket.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days