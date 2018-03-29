60°
Winning $50M Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in New Orleans.

The winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold at Tsai Time on Magazine Street, according to the Louisiana Lottery Company.

The winning numbers are 06-08-26-52-53 and the Powerball is 21. The next drawing will be Saturday. Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot will be $50 million.

