Winner submits claim for $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Photo: ABC News

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. - Reports say the winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from October has submitted a claim for the prize.

According to ABC News, the South Carolina winner has elected to remain anonymous and chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124. The payout is the largest to a single winner in United States history, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased between Oct. 20 and 23 at the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

"Finally somebody claimed the ticket. Good for him, good for me," the store's owner, C.J. Patel, told ABC.

The owner stands to make a $50,000 commission for selling the winning ticket. Patel said that after taxes, he stands to collect $25,000 to $30,000.

Officials say the winner has until 5 p.m. on April 19 to come forward with the winning ticket.