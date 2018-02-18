Winn-Dixie plans to close almost 200 stores, parent company preps for potential bankruptcy

A regional supermarket chain is reportedly planning to close up to 200 shops as its parent company prepares to file for bankruptcy.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Bi-Lo LLC, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing as soon as next month.

Winn-Dixie will shut down almost 200 locations either before or after the filing. Currently, there are nearly 500 Winn-Dixie locations in the Southeastern part of the U.S.

Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017 has served as a major shake-up in the grocery business, as retailers such as Walmart and Kroger are making major investments into e-commerce.

Winn-Dixie has struggled in recent years, with the chain previously filing for bankruptcy in 2005 and 2009. Bi-Lo acquired Winn-Dixie in 2012.