Wingmania: Wings for a good cause

3 hours 36 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 April 19, 2018 8:47 AM April 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Are you ready for Wingmania?

The day-long festival dedicated to celebrating chicken wings will take place April 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tin Roof Brewing Company. Tickets are on sale now for $30. With the ticket, guests will have the opportunity to try over 15 types of wings. 

According to a post, all proceeds will go to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to help fight breast cancer. 

Chef Scott Gautreau of City Pork and Franz Borghart from Wingmania were live with WBRZ Thursday morning.

