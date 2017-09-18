Windows broken downtown in St. Louis protests

Photo: ABC News

ST. LOUIS - Vandalism has broken out during a third night of protests in St. Louis over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect.

After more than 1,000 protesters marched downtown for about three hours Sunday afternoon and early evening, organizers announced the demonstration was over. While most left, a few dozen continued to march downtown and eventually started knocking over large potted plants and throwing objects through windows, including those at the Marriott Hotel near the convention center.

St. Louis police said they had reports of significant property damage downtown and officers had arrived to disperse an "unruly crowd."

At least two people have been taken into custody. It wasn't clear if there were other arrests.