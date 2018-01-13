32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Window smashed, gun stolen in Baton Rouge vehicle burglary

8 hours 16 minutes ago Friday, January 12 2018 Jan 12, 2018 January 12, 2018 5:02 PM January 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a man believed to have stolen a firearm from a vehicle earlier this week.

The burglary occurred Jan. 8 in the 11800 block of Wentling Avenue. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect was seen "casing" the area before he returned with a brick and smashed a vehicle's window.

Police say the thief stole a handgun out of the vehicle before leaving the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days