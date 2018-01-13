Window smashed, gun stolen in Baton Rouge vehicle burglary

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a man believed to have stolen a firearm from a vehicle earlier this week.

The burglary occurred Jan. 8 in the 11800 block of Wentling Avenue. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect was seen "casing" the area before he returned with a brick and smashed a vehicle's window.

Police say the thief stole a handgun out of the vehicle before leaving the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824.