85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wind-fueled flames force new evacuations

21 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2017 Oct 14, 2017 October 14, 2017 11:24 AM October 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Seattle PI
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Winds kicked up overnight, forcing new evacuations for about 400 homes as wildfires continue to rage in California's wine country.
  
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Saturday the affected areas include the Oakmont retirement community that was evacuated earlier in the week when fire ravaged portions of Santa Rosa.
  
CalFire spokesman Jonathan Cox says the fire also reached a sparsely populated part of Sonoma, a town of 11,000, and has burned some structures.
  
The fires have caused an unprecedented amount of death and destruction in the state, with officials reporting 35 dead and 5,700 homes and businesses destroyed. Those numbers make this the deadliest and most destructive series of fires California has ever seen.
  
Although firefighters made progress in containing the fires Friday, officials say the winds on Saturday are testing the work they accomplished.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days