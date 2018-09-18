76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wilmington Isle: Food, water handouts set in isolated city

Tuesday, September 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Officials are about to begin distributing food, water, and tarps in Wilmington, North Carolina, which remains mostly cut off by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence.

County officials say workers will begin handing out supplies to stranded residents in the city of 120,000 people beginning Tuesday morning. One road was opened into Wilmington at least briefly, and items have been brought into the city by big military trucks and helicopters.

The death toll from Florence has risen to at least 32 people in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina. Remnants of the once-powerful Category 4 hurricane are now a rainy, windy mass of low pressure.

The system has speeded up on a path toward the heavily populated Northeast.

