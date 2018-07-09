86°
William, Kate's third child Prince Louis to be christened
LONDON (AP) - Prince William and his wife Catherine's third child Prince Louis will be christened and he will have six godparents.
Louis will be christened Monday afternoon at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace. Guests will include Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Palace officials say Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip won't attend.
Catherine's parents and siblings will be at the service. The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.
Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018
