Will you still watch the Super Bowl? Poll results are in!

NEW ORLEANS - After Sunday's heartbreaking end to the season, it's the question on everyone's mind: Will you still watch the Super Bowl? WBRZ's poll has closed, and viewer results are in!

The match-up will pit the Rams, who beat the Saints after a blown pass interference call, and the Patriots, a team that's been to the more Super Bowls in the past decade than most franchises have in their entire history, against one another.

With that in mind, will Louisiana football fans even watch the game? If so who will they cheer for? Here's what you voted:

Yes, I'll be rooting for the Rams: 4%

Yes, I'll be rooting for the Patriots: 6%

Yes, but I don't care who wins: 7%

No, I won't be watching: 83%