Will Wade's recruiting tactics with LSU reportedly under surveillance by NCAA

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA is reportedly investigating LSU head basketball coach Will Wade's recruiting tactics, Yahoo Sports reports.

Wade's successes on the recruiting trail garnered the extra attention.

The NCAA started their look into Wade's recruiting tactics shortly after he was hired back in March of 2017, with the NCAA reportedly traveling around the country to inquire on the coach's recruiting strategies.

According to the report, "the investigation appears to be in its exploratory and information-gathering stages, but because of a lack of on-the-record specifics about Wade's recruiting, the investigation was stalled."

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said Friday the school has not been contacted by federal, NCAA or Southeastern Conference officials regarding the federal investigation, calling media reports "deeply disappointing to all of us who are fans of college basketball."

"After talking to my staff we have had no contact from the NCAA regarding any irregularities," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva told Yahoo Sports on Sunday.

Wade's first year coaching at LSU has been moderately successful on the court, but his biggest wins have come off it on the recruiting trail. Rivals ranks LSU's 2018 recruiting class as the third best in the country, as Wade has netted commitments from five-star recruits Emmitt Williams and Nazreon Reid and four-star recruits Javonte Smart and Darius Days.