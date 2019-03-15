Will Wade-less Tigers fall to Florida, 76-73, in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN - LSU has lost in its first appearance in the SEC Tournament.

LSU fell 76-73 to the Florida Gators after dropping at 10-point halftime lead.

Naz Reid led the Tigers with 26 points including a pair of late-game three pointers that appeared to give LSU the edge in their quarterfinal match-up against the Gators.

Florida however answered as Andrew Nembhard buried a three-pointer to push the Gators back in front 76-73 giving Florida the win and ensuring these two teams didn't play in their third straight overtime win.

LSU appeared to be in control of the game, however a controversial call on Naz Reid flipped the momentum and the score of the game.

Reid was called for a push foul on a Florida player, a second Gator player was attempting a three-point shot behind the foul and was awarded the shot and make as well as the foul. Interim LSU coach Tony Benford was then assessed a technical foul for arguing the call and Florida made both shots from that foul as well. It was a six point swing in the game that has Tiger fans furious over the results.

> WATCH: Javonte Smart fields questions on ongoing Will Wade scandal

The LSU Tigers will now await their NCAA Tournament seeding to find out where they will play in the post-season.

The Gators advance on to the SEC Tournament semi-finals awaiting the winner of the Auburn and South Carolina who tip off Friday afternoon.