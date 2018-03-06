Will Wade: 'Hopefully it will be enough to get us to a post-season tournament'

Will Wade addressed the audience at his monthly tip-off luncheon at L’Auberge on Monday afternoon and didn't shy away from joking about the progression he's seen in his team.

"When we did that closed scrimmage against Tulane, when we got on that bus after that scrimmage, I assumed the bus driver was going to drive the bus into Lake Pontchartrain," Will Wade said jokingly. I said this is going to be a long year, I don't know how we're going to win any games."

Before the season, LSU was pinned to finish 14th in the SEC by the media. But, in what Wade described as a "strange" season, the first year head coach has ignited a new juice into the Tigers program that ultimately looked lifeless just a season ago.

"You know I was watching Michigan thinking back to Maui and I texted my assistants how in the hell did we beat these guys?" laughed Wade.