Will Wade: 'Hopefully it will be enough to get us to a post-season tournament'

Monday, March 05 2018
By: Mike Gaither

Will Wade addressed the audience at his monthly tip-off luncheon at L’Auberge on Monday afternoon and didn't shy away from joking about the progression he's seen in his team.

"When we did that closed scrimmage against Tulane, when we got on that bus after that scrimmage, I assumed the bus driver was going to drive the bus into Lake Pontchartrain," Will Wade said jokingly. I said this is going to be a long year, I don't know how we're going to win any games."

Before the season, LSU was pinned to finish 14th in the SEC by the media. But, in what Wade described as a "strange" season, the first year head coach has ignited a new juice into the Tigers program that ultimately looked lifeless just a season ago.

"You know I was watching Michigan thinking back to Maui and I texted my assistants how in the hell did we beat these guys?" laughed Wade. 

While the doubters on the outside have their opinions, LSU finished the regular season 17-13 overall, with seven top 50 RPI wins and eight wins in conference. The Tigers also finished 6-4 in the SEC against teams that finished above .500 including sweeps over Arkansas and Texas A&M.
"Hopefully it will be enough to get us in a post-season tournament," admitted Wade. The NIT would be a great step for our us, great step for our program."
LSU will depart for St. Louis, Missouri on Tuesday.
The No. 10 seed Tigers will face the No. 7 seed Mississippi State for a second time in six days.
The LSU and Mississippi State game will be televised by the SEC Network at 6 p.m. at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis in the third of four second round contests.

SEC Tournament Seeding
March 7-11, 2018
St. Louis, Mo.

Seed, Team, Record 
1. Auburn 13-5 
2. Tennessee 13-5 
3. Florida 11-7 
4. Kentucky 10-8 
5. Missouri 10-8 
6. Arkansas 10-8 
7. Mississippi St. 9-9 
8. Texas A&M 9-9 
9. Alabama 8-10 
10. LSU 8-10 
11. South Carolina 7-11 
12. Georgia 7-11
* 13/14. Ole Miss 5-12
* 13/14. Vanderbilt 5-12

* game played late Saturday; winner is No. 13 seed; loser is No. 14 seed

