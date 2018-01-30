Will Wade dismisses two LSU players, two more suspended

Baton Rouge, LA - LSU head coach Will Wade has dismissed freshmen Mayan Kiir and Galen Alexander from the Tiger basketball program, while also handing out suspensions to freshman Brandon Rachal and sophomore Wayde Sims.

Coach Wade says the disciplinary actions come after four separate cases of a violation of team rules that he addressed with his players on Monday morning.

"They made a mistake that young people make, I think they regret it, I don't want to put words in their mouth, but they made a mistake."

The most immediate impact coming with Rachal and Sims who play meaningful minutes for the Tigers, the two have only been suspended one game for LSU's Wednesday match up at Tennessee.

Coach Wade went on to say that Alexander will take a "leave of absence" for the rest of this season, but will not be able to return to the team.

Meanwhile, freshman Myan Kirr will also serve a season-long suspension but Coach Wade has left the door open for him to return for the 2018-19 season.

"I'm sure most people in this room made a mistake in college, it's difficult as a coach, you look at yourself as a parent figure, it's not a fun part of the job but it's what you do. You have to maintain a culture, you have to have discipline, we want to represent our school our team, better than that."

The short-handed Tigers will bring just 7 scholarship players on the road when they travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.