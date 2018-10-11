70°
Latest Weather Blog
Will Smith reveals first post for Disney's 'Aladdin'
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Will Smith can't wait for Disney's remake of "Aladdin." The star on Wednesday revealed the live-action musical's first poster.
Looking similar to the 1992 Robin Williams film, the poster features an ornate lamp and blue smoke along with the words: "Choose wisely." The film's release date of May 2019 also is listed. Smith, who plays the Genie, wrote on Facebook: "LEMME OUT! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE."
Naomi Scott, who played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 "Power Rangers" movie, is Princess Jasmine in the film, directed by Guy Ritchie.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grab a plate: 31st annual Jambalaya Jam kicks off Thursday
-
Deputies identify suspect accused of making meth at Denham Springs apartment complex,...
-
Suspect accused of making meth at an apartment complex in Livingston
-
Shops, marching band get ready for anticipated Saturday LSU game
-
Ascension parents looking for options as embattled daycare closes