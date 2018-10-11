70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Will Smith reveals first post for Disney's 'Aladdin'

3 hours 28 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 October 11, 2018 6:42 AM October 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: Will Smith Facebook

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Will Smith can't wait for Disney's remake of "Aladdin." The star on Wednesday revealed the live-action musical's first poster.

Looking similar to the 1992 Robin Williams film, the poster features an ornate lamp and blue smoke along with the words: "Choose wisely." The film's release date of May 2019 also is listed. Smith, who plays the Genie, wrote on Facebook: "LEMME OUT! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE."

Naomi Scott, who played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 "Power Rangers" movie, is Princess Jasmine in the film, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days