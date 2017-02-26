67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Will 'La La' have another day of sun at Sunday's Oscars?

9 minutes 14 seconds ago February 26, 2017 Feb 26, 2017 Sunday, February 26 2017 February 26, 2017 1:13 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image from WITI-TV

LOS ANGELES - Will the 89th Academy Awards be a parade of political speeches or landslide for "La La Land"? Probably both.

Sunday night's Oscars are shaping up to be one of the most turbulent and politically charged ceremonies in recent memory. The telecast, which begins at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, is expected to resemble one very glitzy protest against President Donald Trump, whom award-winners - like Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes - have railed against throughout Hollywood's awards season.

An unusually tense atmosphere has coalesced before the Dolby Theatre ceremony, with protests, rallies and boycotts swirling around this year's Oscars. Even the normally sunny California weather has been stormy.

Yet most expect another day of sun for Damien Chazelle's celebrated musical "La La Land," up for a record-tying 14 nominations.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days