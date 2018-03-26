81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wildlife officials seeking input on fish attractors

1 hour 32 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, March 26 2018 Mar 26, 2018 March 26, 2018 2:01 PM March 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

BATON ROUGE- Wildlife officials are seeking input from anglers on fish attractor projects in Southeastern reservoirs.

The survey is being done by the American Fisheries Society's Reservoir and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials are asking anglers to take a 15 minute, anonymous online survey.

All of the information compiled will be analyzed and reported back to LDWF and other state fish and wildlife agencies for consideration in making management decisions.

According to a release, the results of this project will guide and improve LDWF's aquatic habitat enhancement programs in lakes and reservoirs across the state.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days