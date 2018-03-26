Wildlife officials seeking input on fish attractors

Photo: KATC

BATON ROUGE- Wildlife officials are seeking input from anglers on fish attractor projects in Southeastern reservoirs.

The survey is being done by the American Fisheries Society's Reservoir and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials are asking anglers to take a 15 minute, anonymous online survey.

All of the information compiled will be analyzed and reported back to LDWF and other state fish and wildlife agencies for consideration in making management decisions.

According to a release, the results of this project will guide and improve LDWF's aquatic habitat enhancement programs in lakes and reservoirs across the state.