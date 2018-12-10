Wildlife officials: Oldest wild seabird lays another egg on Midway Atoll

Photo: Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wildlife experts say the world's oldest known seabird has laid another egg.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Laysan albatross named Wisdom appeared at her nest site at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge last month, ABC News reports. A local publication, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that biologists confirmed Wisdom laid the egg.

Officials believe Wisdom is at least 68 years old. The bird and her mate return to the same site each year. Biologists say Laysan albatrosses lay one egg per year.

Wisdom was identified and banded in 1956. She has returned to Midway almost every year since 2006.

USFWS officials estimated that Wisdom may have at least 30 to 35 chicks over her lifetime, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.