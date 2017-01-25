Wildlife agent shot 5 times to move from hospital to rehab

77°
January 25, 2017
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says an enforcement agent shot after a Jan. 7 traffic stop is expected to move Thursday from a Shreveport hospital to a rehabilitation facility in Mississippi.

The agent's father, Darren Wheeler, told the agency that 25-year-old Tyler Wheeler of Monroe is talking and using a walker, sometimes helped by a medical assistant "to keep him steady."

A news release quotes him as saying rehabilitation will focus on recovering strength and regaining the ability to eat a normal diet.

Wheeler was wearing his armored vest when he was shot in the temple, jaw, shoulder, arm and back.

Louisiana State Police arrested two men Jan. 8. One is accused in the shooting. The other is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

