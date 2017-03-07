Wildfires prompt Oklahoma emergency declaration

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency in 22 counties due to wildfires.



The order issued Tuesday allows state agencies to make emergency purchases needed to deliver necessary resources to local jurisdictions and is the first step toward possibly seeking federal assistance.



Fallin's office said in a news release that up to 465 square miles have burned in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties in northwestern Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle. The release says dangerous fire conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday. Counties included in the declaration range from the Panhandle across the northern tier of the state from northwestern to northeastern Oklahoma.



The order is in effect for 30 days and can be amended to include additional counties, if necessary.