Wildfire reported at national wildlife refuge

ST. TAMMANY - A wildfire has been reported at the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the wildfire was first reported Friday afternoon in a wooded area south of Slidell and west of U.S. Highway 11.

The fire is estimated to be around three acres in size. Local U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service fire crews, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Slidell Fire District 1 are assisting in extinguishing the blaze.

Officials say residents in the Lake Shore Village subdivision can expect to see and smell smoke for the next few days. The cause of the wildfire is still undetermined.

Recent high temperatures and lack of rainfall have raised fire danger in the region.