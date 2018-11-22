Wildfire evacuees served Thanksgiving meal

Photo: Washington Post

CHICO, Calif. (AP) - People who lost their homes in the deadly fire that destroyed Paradise are filling their plates with turkey and pie at a community Thanksgiving meal.

Patty Rough says she and her husband Chuck would normally host their family at their home in Paradise.

But on Thursday, she instead gathered her son, daughter, future son-in-law and two grandchildren at California State University, Chico, where 15,000 meals were being served.

Rough teared up as she called the holiday "bittersweet."

Eduardo Garcia was also enjoying a warm meal. The construction worker says he helped build the campus auditorium where the meals were provided.

The home he shared with a friend burned down and he says he's trying to "give it a good face instead of being sad."