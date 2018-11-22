65°
Latest Weather Blog
Wildfire evacuees served Thanksgiving meal
CHICO, Calif. (AP) - People who lost their homes in the deadly fire that destroyed Paradise are filling their plates with turkey and pie at a community Thanksgiving meal.
Patty Rough says she and her husband Chuck would normally host their family at their home in Paradise.
But on Thursday, she instead gathered her son, daughter, future son-in-law and two grandchildren at California State University, Chico, where 15,000 meals were being served.
Rough teared up as she called the holiday "bittersweet."
Eduardo Garcia was also enjoying a warm meal. The construction worker says he helped build the campus auditorium where the meals were provided.
The home he shared with a friend burned down and he says he's trying to "give it a good face instead of being sad."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Even tigers love turkey! Mike VII enjoys a Thanksgiving Day treat
-
Local author Season Vining visits 2une-In
-
Thanksgiving rush in full effect in Baton Rouge
-
Customers report lost packages tied to Baton Rouge Amazon warehouse
-
Baton Rouge's Chicken Shack selling fried turkey and more for Thanksgiving menu