Wildfire evacuees served Thanksgiving meal

1 hour 15 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, November 22 2018 Nov 22, 2018 November 22, 2018 3:16 PM November 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Washington Post
CHICO, Calif. (AP) - People who lost their homes in the deadly fire that destroyed Paradise are filling their plates with turkey and pie at a community Thanksgiving meal.
  
Patty Rough says she and her husband Chuck would normally host their family at their home in Paradise.
  
But on Thursday, she instead gathered her son, daughter, future son-in-law and two grandchildren at California State University, Chico, where 15,000 meals were being served.
  
Rough teared up as she called the holiday "bittersweet."
  
Eduardo Garcia was also enjoying a warm meal. The construction worker says he helped build the campus auditorium where the meals were provided.
  
The home he shared with a friend burned down and he says he's trying to "give it a good face instead of being sad."

