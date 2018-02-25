Wild fifth inning propels LSU past Texas, 10-5 to take the series

BATON ROUGE - Two out hitting, that's been the name of the game for LSU baseball this week and it proved to be true once again tonight. The Tigers clinched a series win over 14th ranked Texas, defeating the Longhorns 10-5 in a come from behind victory on Saturday night.

The LSU bats erased a five-run deficit in the fifth inning, scoring five runs on seven hits.

LSU later pushed its lead 10-5 with a three-run eighth inning that included the first career home-run for outfielder Daniel Cabrera.

It was another rough outing for LSU starter Caleb Gilbert. He went just four innings and was tagged for ten hits for a second straight start.

LSU’s bullpen was minimized the damage tossing five innings of scoreless baseball.

Sophomore Matthew Beck (1-0) earned his first win of the season after firing 1.1 innings, walking one and striking out two.

LSU will go for the series sweep tomorrow at the Box.

First pitch has been pushed up to a 1:00 p.m. start time due to projected weather in the afternoon.