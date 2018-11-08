66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wife says she, not her son, fatally shot Missouri KKK leader

2 hours 28 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 November 08, 2018 4:17 PM November 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTVI
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - The wife of a slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader says she, not her son, pulled the trigger.
  
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Malissa Ancona and her son, Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., face first-degree murder charges in the February 2017 death of Frank Ancona, who called himself an "imperial wizard" of the Ku Klux Klan.
  
Ancona last year agreed to testify against her son, whom she originally blamed in the shooting.
  
But in a Sept. 26 letter to Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, Malissa Ancona said: "He did not pull the trigger (I DID)."
  
The next hearing in Ancona's case is set for April. Jinkerson's trial starts in May.
  
Frank Ancona's body was found dumped beside the Big River close to Belgrade, 70 miles south of St. Louis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days