Wife released after reporting she shot her abusive husband

Saturday, December 08 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Authorities in a New Orleans suburb say a woman who reported that she had fatally shot her husband has been released without charges.
 
The shooting happened Friday night in Metairie, in Jefferson Parish. A statement Saturday from the Jefferson Sheriff's Office said the woman called shortly before 9 p.m. to say she had shot her husband, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
 
The statement said the woman had evidence of years of physical and psychological abuse. She also had multiple physical injuries that gave credence to her story that she shot her husband Saturday because she feared for her life.
 
An investigation was continuing and the results were to be turned over to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office.

