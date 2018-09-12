Wife of French Settlement police chief pleads no contest to DWI charge

LIVINGSTON - The wife of the French Settlement police chief has pleaded no contest to a first-offense drunken driving charge.

Tammy Brignac's plea was made Tuesday.

State police were called to assist the Port Vincent Department in a traffic stop in February on La. 66 east of La. 44. Brignac was arrested for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and driving with a suspended license.

Records show that Brignac, 51, went to the French Settlement Police Department Office, then fled from officers came to investigate her car. She attempted to run over an officer before speeding away.

Brignac was sentenced to two years of probation, a suspended six-month prison sentence, community service, and fees. Also, as a special term her probation, Brignac is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.