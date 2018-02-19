Wife of French Settlement police chief arrested for DWI, suspended license and speeding

BATON ROUGE - The wife of the French Settlement police chief was arrested for driving while intoxicated, speeding and driving with a suspended license overnight Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers were called to assist the Port Vincent Police Department in a traffic stop on La. 16 east of La. 444 around midnight.

50-year-old Tammy Brignac, also known as Tammy Daenen, was arrested on the aforementioned charges as a result of the traffic stop. She is married to French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac.

According to The Advocate, she is currently involved in a dispute with the village's board of alderman regarding if she is allowed to drive a village patrol car while refusing to provide her drivers license information.

State Police said she was not driving a patrol car at the time she was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.